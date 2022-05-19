EULAV Asset Management Takes Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. 28,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $96,692.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,752 shares of company stock worth $6,830,872 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

