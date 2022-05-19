EULAV Asset Management Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,116,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,586,000 after buying an additional 701,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,220,000 after buying an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 164,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

