EULAV Asset Management Trims Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 209,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,530,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,465,000 after buying an additional 143,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.