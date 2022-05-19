Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

MRAM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,001. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.