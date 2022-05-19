Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.
EVOK stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.