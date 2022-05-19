Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, May 23rd

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, May 23rd.

EVOK stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 200.49% and a negative net margin of 418.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

