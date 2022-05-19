Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,765,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,249,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

