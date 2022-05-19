ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 131.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 9.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ExlService by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.08. 3,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,665. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

