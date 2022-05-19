Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,472 ($30.47) on Thursday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,828.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,107.59. The firm has a market cap of £22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPN shares. Citigroup cut Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

