Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $381.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 27,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.7% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 594,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.