F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.15.

Shares of FFIV opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.77. F5 has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,158 shares of company stock worth $1,990,644 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

