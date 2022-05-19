F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.15.
Shares of FFIV opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.77. F5 has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total transaction of $33,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,158 shares of company stock worth $1,990,644 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
