Faceter (FACE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,800.00

Faceter (FACE) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $462,980.88 and approximately $13,800.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

