Fernando Blasco Sells 1,477 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $21,416.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at $158,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 86.1% in the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,962 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth about $15,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

