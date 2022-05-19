Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FQVTF shares. BNP Paribas lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,030 ($37.35) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,350 ($41.30) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,650 ($20.34) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,217.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

