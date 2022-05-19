Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.84 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.