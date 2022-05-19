Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

