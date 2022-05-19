FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0501 on Major Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,135,327 coins and its circulating supply is 494,797,936 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

