First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the period. First BanCorp. comprises 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.51% of First BanCorp. worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 179,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th.

FBP stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. First BanCorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

