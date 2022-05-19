First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Head to Head Contrast

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First Horizon alerts:

79.6% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First Horizon pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.72% 13.82% 1.24% Arrow Financial 33.05% 13.60% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.62 $999.00 million $1.68 13.08 Arrow Financial $147.92 million 3.45 $49.86 million $3.05 10.46

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Horizon and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 9 0 0 2.00 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.11%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Summary

First Horizon beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns 26 branch banking offices; and leases 12 branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.