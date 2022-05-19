First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.62

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.