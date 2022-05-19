First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.28 and traded as low as $9.00. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 2,525 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.