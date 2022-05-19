First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,486,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,713,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,138,000 after buying an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 1,532,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

