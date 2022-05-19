First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.33 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

