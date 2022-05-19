First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $39.67 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

