First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,027,333 shares.The stock last traded at $25.42 and had previously closed at $25.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.