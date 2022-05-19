Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $138,992.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $138,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,050.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 17,430 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $86,975.70.

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $27,400.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $28,126.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $80,936.00.

Shares of NYSE FPH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.99. 362,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,921. The company has a market cap of $740.59 million, a PE ratio of -253.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $182.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

