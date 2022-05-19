Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.05

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 3726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.11.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

In other Five Point news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $99,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,414 shares of company stock valued at $571,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $4,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 9.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 433,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Point by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 218,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

