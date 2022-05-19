Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.