Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Flexible Solutions International worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSI. TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

