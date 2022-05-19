Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET) Trading Up 1.6%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ASET – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. 10,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 16,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.