FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Cut to $2.00

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Maxim Group to $2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.
FPAY has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
FlexShopper stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
FlexShopper Company Profile (Get Rating)
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
