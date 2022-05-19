Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.33. 1,208,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $66.68 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

