Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.39. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,346. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

