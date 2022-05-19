Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 250 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after acquiring an additional 931,276 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,077,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

