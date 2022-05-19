Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 400 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Target were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.43. 23,286,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $151.28 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.42.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

