Forbes J M & Co. LLP Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $593.08. 1,301,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,341. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.58 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $691.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $800.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

