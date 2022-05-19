Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $20.41 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,428,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,613. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.24. The company has a market cap of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.