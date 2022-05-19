Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $7.98 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

VIG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.21. 2,352,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,336. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.97 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

