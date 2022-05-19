Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 110 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.80. 1,603,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.93. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

