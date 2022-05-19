Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 797 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,687,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $339.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.