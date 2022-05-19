Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 222 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,487,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,303,391. The firm has a market cap of $260.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

