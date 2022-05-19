Forefront Analytics LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,381 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.58. 372,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

