Forefront Analytics LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,077 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after buying an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after purchasing an additional 255,498 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 305,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154,567. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

