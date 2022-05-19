Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Compass Therapeutics makes up 2.3% of Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC owned 1.12% of Compass Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 90,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,601,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $76,497.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,896,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 224,170 shares of company stock worth $400,552 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMPX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

NASDAQ:CMPX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

