Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,598,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,000. Quantum-Si comprises about 8.4% of Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QSI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quantum-Si stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,403. Quantum-Si incorporated has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

