Fort L.P. Acquires Shares of 5,971 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

