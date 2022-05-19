Fort L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 9.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

SSTK opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $2,605,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,938,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,584,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.