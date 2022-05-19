Fort L.P. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $8,358,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 115,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,951 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

CERN stock opened at $93.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.50.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. Cerner’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

