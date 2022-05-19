Fort L.P. Has $391,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $659.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $680.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $492.13 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.