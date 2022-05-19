Fort L.P. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,919 shares of company stock worth $7,075,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

