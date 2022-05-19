Fort L.P. Sells 126 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after buying an additional 200,617 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV opened at $100.40 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.84 and a twelve month high of $211.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.