Fort L.P. Sells 1,553 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $677,614. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.43.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.